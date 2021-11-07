Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.