Polytrade Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Million (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Polytrade has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Polytrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $189,317.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00050539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00235710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00099458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade (TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,103,312 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

