Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 112.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

PTMN traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $25.39. 73,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,244. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,620 shares during the period.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.