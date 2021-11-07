Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 19,919.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Post by 4,917.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 317,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:POST opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

