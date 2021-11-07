Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 523.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $20.11 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $274.66 million, a P/E ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 129.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

