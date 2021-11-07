Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

