Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,523 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $373,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,030,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,877.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $178.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average of $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.20 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,580,685 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

