Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,073,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,149 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.91% of FOX worth $389,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FOX by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,516,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,217,000 after acquiring an additional 139,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $38.61 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

