Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.11% of Corteva worth $360,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Corteva by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.