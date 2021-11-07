Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,323,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131,383 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.29% of MultiPlan worth $336,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 218.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $1,959,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $288,550,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $2,808,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

