Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,861,833 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Envista were worth $321,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Envista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000.

Envista stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

