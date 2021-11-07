Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,115,278 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,115,278 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.38% of Edison International worth $303,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 131.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

