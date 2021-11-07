Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $288.61 Million Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,214,691 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,938,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,947,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,907,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,199,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:DIDI opened at 8.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 8.34. DiDi Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.16 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.