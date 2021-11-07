Primoris Services (PRIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.