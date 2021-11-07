Primoris Services (PRIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.
Further Reading: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.