Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Principal Financial Group reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 816,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 707,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,262 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $70.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

