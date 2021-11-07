Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Barclays

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s current price.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Shares of PCOR opened at $94.24 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 613,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

