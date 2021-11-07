Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procore Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PCOR stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.24. 1,090,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,452. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $638,247.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procore Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.