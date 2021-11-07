Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,433 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.39. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $149.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

