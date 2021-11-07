Propy Market Cap Hits $271.44 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, Propy has traded 120.4% higher against the US dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $271.44 million and $4.78 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be bought for $3.83 or 0.00006027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00050891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.60 or 0.00251074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00101212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

