ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) is CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s Largest Position

CastleArk Alternatives LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 46.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 233,900.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7,979.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $170.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.40. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $173.66.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

