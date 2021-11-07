Prosper Price Down 10.7% This Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Prosper has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $1.42 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

