Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report $190,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $200.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.38 million to $200.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $3,564,250. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 627.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Prothena by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 876.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,685. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

