Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Posts Earnings Results

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of PRVB stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 53.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

