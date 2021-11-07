ProximaX Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $147,728.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00083067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00082585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00099465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,600.94 or 0.07314289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,169.33 or 1.00422762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021974 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

