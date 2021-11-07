Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 667 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $27,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVB opened at $237.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.95 and a 52 week high of $241.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.38.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

