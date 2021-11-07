Prudential Financial Inc. Has $24.18 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 213.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,584 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.50% of Curtiss-Wright worth $24,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CW stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $136.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $123.67.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

