Prudential Financial Inc. Has $28.82 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 49.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 151,230 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $28,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

