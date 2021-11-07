Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

CR stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $106.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,546 shares of company stock worth $762,472 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

