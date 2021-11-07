Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $30,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.29.

TDG opened at $665.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $627.51 and a 200-day moving average of $629.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $515.35 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,558,890. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.