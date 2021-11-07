Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 13,396 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 79,618 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,801,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 254,349 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 79,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

