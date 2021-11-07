Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 6,529 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 309.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,256 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,605,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 16,807.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 487,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $22,782,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.