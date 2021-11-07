Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 7,049 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,585,000 after buying an additional 136,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,123,203 shares of company stock valued at $75,006,367. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.