Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.33% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 133,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 715,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 49.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,929,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after buying an additional 635,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

NYSE:INN opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.