Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.33% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 715,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,929,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 635,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 574,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,764,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 570,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

