Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vroom by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 410,158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vroom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vroom by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after buying an additional 889,998 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

