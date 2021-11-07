Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,276,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,377,000 after acquiring an additional 284,002 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 375,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.82 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.58 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,123,203 shares of company stock valued at $75,006,367. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

