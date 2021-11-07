Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $58.70 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

