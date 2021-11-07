Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.81 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 417,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 267.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFC opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

