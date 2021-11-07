Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Pure Storage worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 10.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 10.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.