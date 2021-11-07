Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 31,830 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,830 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of CommScope worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CommScope by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 175.58% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.52.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

