Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 31,830 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,830 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of CommScope worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 188,728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 147,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.52.

CommScope stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 175.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.