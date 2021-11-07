PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $425,100.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.17.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.