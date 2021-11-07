Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pulmonx in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.42). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $993,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 125.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 592,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Pulmonx by 102.2% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 473,521 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

