Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 456.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Purple Innovation worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PRPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.