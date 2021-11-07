Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON:PURP opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £101.25 million and a P/E ratio of 17.37. Purplebricks Group has a 52 week low of GBX 31.77 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 112.77 ($1.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.78.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

