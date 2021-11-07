Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Position Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 59,725 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMM opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.6%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

