Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tivity Health, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tivity Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 389.93% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Tivity Health stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.37. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the second quarter worth $228,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

