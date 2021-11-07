Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

