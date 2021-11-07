Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLM. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.87.

MLM stock opened at $412.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $253.35 and a fifty-two week high of $422.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 98.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.