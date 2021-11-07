Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Lowered by Analyst

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kennametal in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $38.55 on Friday. Kennametal has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 132,090 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

