Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Lowered by Analyst

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kennametal in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $38.55 on Friday. Kennametal has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 132,090 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.
Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.
